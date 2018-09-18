CBS issued a statement about Julie Chen’s exit from The Talk, moments after the show aired her taped message announcing she was stepping down from the program, on which she has been a panelist since its launch.

For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.

CBS’s statement was issued almost immediately after Chen announced, in a taped statement on The Talk, that she was exiting to spend more time with her husband and young son.

Chen had announced, moments before the season debut last week, that she “was taking a few days off” to be with her family. Husband Leslie Moonves had just stepped down as CEO of CBS Corp.

Moonves’ exit following New Yorker’s publication of a second Ronan Farrow article in which more women accused the veteran TV exec of inappropriate workplace conduct and sexual harassment.

The CBS board’s support for Moonves ran out after the revelation he tried to buy an accuser’s silence by getting her a job at the network, NYT reported.

Chen’s departure leaves the topical daytime talker free to discuss the #MeToo movement without walking on eggshells.

Fellow panelist Sharon Osbourne appeared to have removed the possibility of Chen’s return to The Talk when, on its season debut, she told viewers “it’s very embarrassing and upsetting to have to talk about [Julie’s] husband” but “obviously the man has a problem.”

Back in July, when Farrow’s first report of allegations against Moonves published, Chen issued a statement saying “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement” denying claims made by those women. After which, she had told The Talk viewers, “I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

Chatter about Chen stepping down from the talk show grew even louder when she stayed away this past Monday.

Chen returned to her other CBS program, Big Brother, last week, and taped her message announcing her exit from The Talk on the set of the reality competition series.