CBS plans to establish a television and film production facility outside Toronto, with the production capacity to support large-scale production.

The media company said it signed a long-term lease on a 260,000 square-foot space located in the city of Mississauga, 18 miles from downtown Toronto, where it plans to establish CBS Stages Canada.

The new facility, with six sound stages, with provide additional production space to support CBS Television Studios’ expanding roster of television programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Currently, the Studio produces 63 series, including shows for the broadcast network, The CW and original programming for the CBS All Access streaming service.

“CBS has a strong production history in Canada,” CBS Television Studios President David Stapf said in a statement. “The Toronto area specifically has provided our series with diverse and appealing locations as well as production infrastructure and crafts expertise that cannot be easily found.”

The new studio is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the region. CBS Television Studios is working with local and provincial officials to secure permits for the facility, which is expected to open in mid-2019. Toronto-based production executives John Weber and Frank Siracusa (executive producers on CBS Television Studios’ Star Trek: Discovery) will oversee the development of the project and ongoing management of the production facility.

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, CBS Television Studios shoots In the Dark in Toronto, in addition to several other productions in Canada, including the reboot of Charmed.