CBS has given a put pilot commitment to Generation Gap, a single-camera comedy from Me, Myself & I creator Dan Kopelman, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Kopelman loosely based on personal experience, Generation Gap is about the hell of teenage years, as told from the dueling perspectives of a 16-year-old girl and her father.

Kopelman executive produces with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Warner Bros. TV, where Kopelman is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The project reunites the auspices behind last season’s comedy series Me, Myself and I: Kopelman who created and executive produced it, Kapital, CBS and WBTV. This marks the the third collaboration between Kopelman and Kaplan. Before Me, Myself & I the two also partnered on What Goes Around Comes Around, which went to pilot at CBS in 2016, also via WBTV.

Kopelman was writer and producer on the first five seasons of Malcolm in the Middle. He also served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Galavant and executive producer on Rules of Engagement on CBS. He is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.

Kapital has three comedy series on CBS, returning Life In Pieces and the upcoming The Neighborhood and Fam.