As word has circulated that the CBS board is reportedly negotiating a potential exit package for CEO Les Moonves — a scenario that was until recently unimaginable — Wall Street appears to be taking a wait-and-see attitude.

Shares in CBS are up nearly 1% on lighter-than-average volume so far today. At about $53.53, they are in the range where they have traded since the New Yorker ran its damaging article on Moonves and allegations of sexual misconduct by several women. CNBC has reported today that the board is discussing a severance package for Moonves worth about $100 million in stock, but it would be payable only if the company’s investigations determine the CEO’s conduct merits a dismissal. The probes being handled by two separate law firms are still ongoing — and we’re hearing that the discussions about the exit package are not very advanced, with everything depending on the law firms’ findings.

As Deadline was the first to report on Wednesday, National Amusements and CBS are also holding settlement talks in their long-running legal clash. Moonves and the management question are a major theme in that dispute as well. Moonves had been insisting on having his No. 2, Joe Ianniello, installed as the second in command in a CBS-Viacom combination. Shari Redstone, who runs NAI, had preferred Viacom CEO Bob Bakish. NAI has about 80% voting control of both CBS and Viacom — a level of control being challenged by CBS in court.

Viacom’s stock is down about 1.5% thus far today, to around $29 a share. Stocks in general are having a mixed day, with the Nasdaq continuing its negative trend, off half a percentage point, with the Dow 30 and the S&P essentially flat.

Analysts have pointed out in recent weeks that Moonves is arguably more essential to CBS than any other CEO is to a media company. Even in the hours before the New Yorker published its piece online, CBS shares began selling off in anticipation of the hit Moonves would take.