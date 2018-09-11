After the September 9 announcement that the much accused Les Moonves was out as CBS CEO and the months long legal battles between the company and the Redstone family dominated National Amusements would end, the courtroom drama is now officially over.

“WHEREAS, the Parties have reached a settlement to resolve the Litigation,” declared a short and very to the point filing in Delaware today (read it here). “Pursuant to Court of Chancery Rule 41(a)(1)(ii), the Parties’ claims in the Litigation are dismissed with prejudice as to the Parties only,” the four-page voluntary dismissal concludes, after laying out the litany of legal salvos that the case produced.

That means that the May 14 breach of fiduciary duty fire lite by CBS over corporate control and a possible reunification with Viacom advocated by NAI president and CBS Vice Chair Shari Redstone is done like dinner. Despite the trickle of now unsealed documents onto the court docket it means no more digging into disappearing TigerText messages used by Moonves, who is still facing internal investigations over up to a dozen claims of sexual misconduct, now acting CEO Joe Ianniello and other CBS execs.

The end of the sprawling lawsuit also means no peering into the still sealed iPhone shot video of 95-year old Sumner Redstone. While that footage could still play a role in a separate suit by an ex-companion of the media mogul, the video that now ex-CBS board member Arnold Kopelson took of his old pal won’t see the light of day to determine the elder Redstone’s true capacity in this arena. The wrapping up of this court matters means the swarming dust-up of stock slicing and board staking is over.

And it means the younger Redstone has truly won the corporate Iron Throne to be master of all she surveys – at least until the place is put up for sale, as many think is likely down the road.