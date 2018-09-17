Joe Ianniello, CBS’s acting chief executive, said he was committed fostering a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace in a memo sent today to the media company’s staff.

The newly appointed chief pledged workplace reforms, even as a pair of law firms conduct inquiries into allegations of sexual misconduct that led to the departure of long-time CEO Les Moonves.

Ianniello said CBS would allocate more resources to training, and introduce new mechanisms for reporting workplace issues without fear of retaliation. He also promised to act on any recommendations that result from the internal probe.

“But there is no reason to wait on reassessing our culture. It’s incumbent on all of us right now to be a part of this opportunity we have in front of us,” Ianniello wrote. “As we do, we will strengthen our workplace and strive to become pioneers in this area that is so crucial to our success.”

The promises to reform CBS’s toxic culture come at a time of increased pressure on the media company from advocacy groups like Time’s Up and women like Illeana Douglas, who came forward to describe how they were subjected to Moonves’ unwanted sexual advances, who are calling for sweeping changes at Black Rock.

Others, including CBS This Morning host Gayle King, are calling on the media company to release the findings of its internal inquiry in the interest of transparency, in the wake of the damaging allegations.

Here’s the complete memo: