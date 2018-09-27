CBS has put in development H-Town, a drama series from writer Samantha Corbin-Miller (Law & Order: SVU, Conviction), Jeffrey Kramer’s Juniper Place Productions and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Corbin-Miller, H-Town is based on the Echo Media/Sphere Media Plus Canadian cop drama series 19-2. In the U.S. version, when two Houston detectives from opposing sides of a multi-generational family feud are paired as partners, they find themselves surprisingly drawn to each other even as they investigate a case that may have far-reaching ramifications for both their families.

CBS

An English-language 19-2 series aired on Canada’s Bravo and CTV for four seasons, from 2014-2017. It was nominated for 37 Canadian Screen Awards, winning 5, including Best Dramatic Series, and also was nominated for Best Drama Series International Emmy Award. (You can watch a trailer below). That series was based on a French-language Canadian police drama of the same name. Both versions were produced by Echo Media and Sphere Media Plus.

Corbin-Miller and Kramer executive produce the CBS adaptation with Echo Media’s Luc Chatelain and Sphere Media Plus’ Jocelyn Deschenes, executive producers of the Canadian 19-2 shows.

Corbin-Miller recently served as co-executive producer on ABC’s Conviction and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and also has worked on Crossing Jordan, The Practice and ER.