CBS has put in development drama Far Rockaway, from writer David Wilcox (CBS’ Bull), Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout (Star Trek: Discovery) and CBS TV Studios where Secret Hideout is based.

Written by Wilcox, Far Rockaway is based on the Spanish format titled “Estoy Vivo” owned by Imagina/Media. In Far Rockaway, a workaholic NYPD detective killed in the line of duty is granted a second chance to return to earth in the body of another cop in order to bring his killer to justice and heal the fractured family he left behind.

Wilcox executive produces with Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. Aaron Baiers co-executive produces.

REX/Shutterstock

Last season, Secret Hideout teamed with Wilkox on submarine drama Trident, which also sold to CBS.

Former Bull co-executive producer Wilcox developed for TV and executive produced the ABC drama series 666 Park Avenue and also worked on Fringe and Legends.

Secret Hideout and CBS TV Studios just won an auction for the rights to former FBI director James Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership to develop into a miniseries written by Billy Ray.

Kurtzman recently signed a new five-year deal with CBS TV Studios for his Secret Hideout banner. Under it, the Star Trek: Discovery co-creator/executive producer will oversee the development of new Star Trek series, miniseries and other content, starting with a new series staring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. Secret Hideout also has CBS series Salvation.

A couple of years ago, Fox aired Second Chance, which featured a murdered cop brought back in the body of a younger man.

RTVE’s Estoy Vivo (I am Alive) premiered on Spain’s La 1 in September and was a renewed for a second season after strong ratings. The original series has a deal with Amazon Prime Video. Here is a trailer. (It doesn’t have English subtitles but provides a good idea of the premise)