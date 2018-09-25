The entire second season of CBS All Access’ comedy series No Activity will be released on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22. All episodes of Season 2 will be available for streaming, marking the first time CBS All Access has released an entire season of an original series at once. The streaming service has been experimenting with various release patterns, doing mostly an episode per week.

Season two of No Activity finds us back in Car 27 with Detectives Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) on a new stakeout. Meanwhile, the SDPD is rocked by a massive corruption scandal, and the culprit might be close to home.

Brammall and Tolbeck will be joined by returning guest stars Jake Johnson as Detective Haldeman, Sunita Mani as SDPD Dispatch’s Fatima, Jason Mantzoukas as haphazard criminal Marco, Amy Sedaris as SDPD Dispatch’s mother hen, Janice, and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep sea fishing. New guest stars joining them this season include Jessica Alba, Chris Gethard, Max Greenfield, Joe Manganiello, Cristin Milioti and Nasim Pedrad, among others.

The first season of No Activity is currently available to stream exclusively on CBS All Access.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Stan original series produced by Jungle. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Jason Burrows and Joe Hardesty. Trent O’Donnell will also direct all episodes.