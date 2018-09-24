CBS All Access has given a straight-to-series order to Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not.

“As much as we like to think that the institution of marriage has evolved over the past few decades, infidelity still has the ability to rock us to our core. Why Women Kill will explore what happens when women’s primal instincts are unleashed with unexpected and twisted consequences,” said Cherry. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with two exceptional companies to bring this series to life. Both Imagine and CBS All Access are wonderful partners, and I’m looking forward to an amazing collaboration.”

Cherry will executive produce with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Imagine will co-produce with CBS Television Studios. This is the first series to come out of Imagine Television Studios’ four-year co-financing and first-look agreement with CBS Corporation for scripted and unscripted television and long-form digital programming, which calls for the companies to co-produce and co-own programming for the CBS broadcast network and its sibling premium cable network Showtime and SVOD service CBS All Access.

“Having worked with Marc 15 years ago on Desperate Housewives, it is clear he has captured lightning in a bottle again with the depiction of three women who are so richly drawn that they defy expectations at every turn,” said Julie McNamara, EVPt, Original Content, CBS All Access. “Why Women Kill poses powerful cultural questions with Marc’s inimitable, biting wit, and we look forward to taking viewers on this wild ride.”

Why Women Kill stems from the premium blind script deal Imagine inked with Cherry less than a year ago for the studio to develop and produce Desperate Housewife’s creator’s next television series. It was one of Imagine’s first major talent deals after becoming independent.

“As we began the process of building Imagine Television Studios, Marc was at the top of my list of premium writers who I knew could create an inventive, razor-sharp series to cut through the marketplace – and Marc delivered on all counts. We are honored and thrilled to be partners with Julie and her team at CBS All Access on this project and look forward to playing a key role in bringing viewers to their streaming service,” said Calfo.

Imagine Television EVP Anna Culp will oversee the project for Imagine.

Why Women Kill joins CBS All Access’ slate of original series which currently includes Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, No Activity and Strange Angel, as well as One Dollar, streaming now, and Tell Me A Story premiering Oct. 31. Also coming up are a reimagining of The Twilight Zone with Jordan Peele and a new untitled Star Trek series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

Besides ABC’s Desperate Housewives, Cherry also created dramedy Devious Maids, which aired for four seasons on Lifetime. Cherry is repped by Paradigm and attorney Jon Moonves.