EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Media has hired former Cross Creek Pictures exec Jason Seagraves as VP Development, the latest to join Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger’s growing media company. The news comes after Universal on Monday acquired life rights to the divers and survivors of this past summer’s Thailand soccer team cave rescue, with Cavalry’s Brunetti and Michael De Luca set to produce a movie in a reunion of the Fifty Shades of Grey, Captain Phillips and The Social Network producing duo.

Seagraves had been VP Production and Development at Cross Creek, working with filmmakers to develop feature and television projects, structuring financing and developing sales strategies for films including Roman J. Israel, Esq and Black Mass. His producer or co-producer credits there include the upcoming Keepers, starring Gerard Butler and Peter Mullan; Tom Cruise’s American Made; and the Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge.

Prior to Cross Creek, Seagraves was executive assistant to Scott Rudin and worked on films including Captain Phillips as well as There Will Be Blood, No Country for Old Men and HBO’s The Newsroom. He now joins newly hired Cavalry development VPs Jennifer Preston Bosari and Erin Conroy, and he will report to co-founder and chief content officer Brunetti and co-founder Rosenberger.

“Jason is a talented production executive as well as an expert dealmaker,” Brunetti said. “His extensive background in every aspect of film and television production, from identifying and developing properties to financing and negotiating rights and talent deals, makes him eminently qualified to develop the kind of commercially appealing projects Cavalry Media was formed to make.”

Cavalry’s first project in the pipeline will be Hispaniola, a scripted series produced with the UK’s Raw TV based on Hans Koning’s 1976 book Columbus: His Enterprise: Exploding the Myth.