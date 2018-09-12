EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Media, the production company launched earlier this summer by Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger, has hired Legendary Entertainment creative executive Jennifer Preston Bosari and former WME lit agent Erin Conroy as VPs Development.

The moves are among the first at Cavalry, which is ramping up after a June launch with a focus on acquiring, developing and producing feature films and scripted TV series for global audiences. Its first production will be Hispaniola, a scripted series produced with the UK’s Raw TV based on Hans Koning’s 1976 book Columbus: His Enterprise: Exploding the Myth.

Conroy spent the past seven years as an agent in WME’s literary department packaging books, articles, life rights and branded properties for scripted and nonscripted TV development. Series ordered during that run included ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, Netflix’s Girlboss, Audience Network’s You Me Her and Paramount Network’s Waco. She previously worked in drama development at 20th Century Fox TV.

“As an agent, Erin sold projects to every major broadcast, cable and streaming outlet,” said Brunetti, the Fifty Shades of Grey and House of Cards producer. “She is an expert dealmaker with a keen eye for commercially viable IP. Even more importantly, she has forged close relationships with a broad range of compelling storytellers. We are excited to welcome her the the team.”

Bosari had been at Legendary Entertainment for the past decade, rising to creative executive after starting out as an assistant to the CEO. She most recently was director of scripted series development and worked on shows including Hulu’s The Looming Tower, Netflix’s Lost in Space, USA Network’s Colony and Amazon’s Carnival Row.

“Jennifer brings a wealth of industry relationships with established and emerging talent, filmmakers and executives, and an expansive and enterprising sense for promising development opportunities,” Brunetti said. “Both she and Erin will be invaluable assets as Cavalry ramps up its development endeavors.”

Conroy and Bosari will report to Brunetti, who is Cavalry’s chief content officer, and Rosenberger, the CEO.