EXCLUSIVE: Laurie Davidson, who played William Shakespeare in TNT’s series Will, has joined the cast of Universal Pictures and Working Title’s Cats based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic hit musical.

Universal

Davidson’s role is under wraps but he joins the already announced cast of Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Ian McKellen. Davidson, who is repped by Sophie Holden of Curtis Brown and Lucy Popkin of Peikoff Mahan, also starred in the Bill Condon-directed movie The Good Liar starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.

Les Miserables feature director Tom Hooper is helming Cats and along with Lee Hall has adapted the story for the screen. The musical feature, which has long been in development through various iterations in Hollywood, will be produced by Hooper and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, as well as fellow Les Misérables producer Debra Hayward, who brought the idea to Working Title. Monumental Pictures and The Really Useful Group are also producers on the film which is executive produced by three-time Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, Lloyd Webber and Angela Morrison.

Cats opens Dec. 20, 2019.