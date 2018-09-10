Catherine Zeta-Jones’ new series Queen America will premiere Wednesday, November 21, the video platform announced today.

The 10-episode scripted series stars Zeta-Jones as Vicki Ellis, a renowned and ruthless pageant coach in Oklahoma. Her reputation is at stake when she is paired to make an unpolished young woman named Samantha (Belle Shouse, A Million Ways to Die in the West) to make her the winning pageant queen.

Additional cast includes Judith Light, Jennifer Westfeldt, Victoria Justice, Teagle Bougere, Rana Roy, Isabella Amara, Molly Price and Megan West.

Queen America was created, written and executive produced by Meaghan Oppenheimer (Fear The Walking Dead), and hails from wiip, the new independent studio launched and led by Paul Lee and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, which will serve as co-studio partner. Lee serves as an executive producer on the project, alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories, Guymon Casady and Suzan Bymel for Entertainment 360, and Janice Williams. Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky is a co-EP.

Check out this clip from the series: