The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles is set to honor Cate Blanchett with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards.The Britannia Awards are BAFTA’s biggest event outside of the UK and will this year take place on October 26 at the Beverly Hilton.

The Britannias honor outstanding British talent, and exceptional international talent by virtue of their strong connection to British entertainment through their body of work.

Per the org, the Stanley Kubrick prize is presented to “individuals whose work is stamped with the indelible mark of authorship and ingenuity.” Previous honorees include Matt Damon (2017), Jodie Foster (2016), Meryl Streep (2015), Robert Downey Jr and (2014) and George Clooney (2013).

This year, Blanchett starred in Ocean’s 8 and this fall will be seen in The House with A Clock in Its Walls. Next year, she will star in Where’d You Go Bernadette.

Blanchett is a previous Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Independent Spirit winner who has served as Jury President in Cannes and been awarded the Centenary Medal for Service to Australian Society as well as receiving the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in France.

“With an impressive and extensive repertoire of work on screen and stage, Cate’s award-winning talent is unprecedented, earning her international acclaim and numerous accolades,” said BAFTA Los Angeles Chairman Kieran Breen. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her brilliant work by honoring her with this year’s Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film.”