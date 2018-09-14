Cassandra Jean Amell has been tapped to play supervillain Nora Fries in the CW’s annual Arrowverse DC/WBTV crossover. The three-night event kicks off with The Flash at 8 PM on Sunday, December 9, followed by Arrow at 8 PM December 10 and capping off with Supergirl on December 11.

Amell’s Nora Fries is the wife of Mr. Freeze. This year’s crossover will also include the first appearance of Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

Amell joins just-cast Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane in the three-night crossover.

Amell began her career competing on America’s Next Top Model. Her TV credits include guest-starring roles on One Tree Hill and Hart of Dixie on the CW, as well as Mad Men and multiple projects for Anthony Zuiker. Currently she is a partner is Well Fed Artist Productions banner with her husband, Stephen Amell.

She’s repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency, Elevate Entertainment and Play Management (Canada).