Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign are among the first round of performers set for ABC’s 2018 America Music Awards broadcast, the network and dick clark productions announced today.

Hosted by the previously announced Tracee Ellis Ross, the fan-voted awards show will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater Tuesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Malone and $ign will team up for their first-ever AMA performance. The broadcast will mark Underwood’s first appearance on the show since 2015. She recently released her sixth studio, Cry Pretty.

The 2018 American Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions, with Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Tracee Ellis Ross as executive producers. Larry Klein is the producer.