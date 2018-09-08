Entertainment One’s SVP Scripted Programming Carolyn Newman has left the independent studio after two years. She has joined Netflix, reporting to Larry Tanz, VP of Content Acquisition at Netflix. Newman will be part of the Scripted Co-licensed and Original TV team and will focus on English language scripted TV.

This marks a return to the streaming world for Newman who worked at Amazon Studios before joining eOne Television in 2016 as VP Scripted Programming, overseeing the company’s U.S. slate and reporting to Pancho Mansfield, President of Global Scripted Programming at eOne Television. Last year, she was promoted to SVP Scripted Programming, adding oversight of acquisition of intellectual property from the global market for the U.S. and securing co-productions and pre-sales, working closely with eOne’s other development hubs.

Entertainment One, now run by new president Mark Gordon, is expected to name a replacement for Newman to work under Mansfield.

Before joining eOne, Newman was with Amazon Studios, where she served as the point executive on such series as Bosch, Hand of God, Mad Dogs and Good Girls Revolt. Before that, Newman was VP Development and Production for Sphere Media, where she oversaw development and executive produced series 19-2 for Bell Media (Canada).