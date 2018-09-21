Todd Haynes has been tapped to direct Dry Run, a film which plots details are being kept under wraps. The script is by

Participant Media is producing the pic with Mark Ruffalo, who is eyeing the lead role. Matthew Carnahan wrote the screenplay. Haynes directed the 2015 film Carol with Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, and most recently the drama, Wonderstruck, with Julianne Moore. Haynes received an Oscar nomination for original screenplay for the 2003 pic Far from Heaven. He’s repped by CAA. Variety was first to report the news.