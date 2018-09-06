The Care Bears countdown has begun: Favorite characters from the classic animated series are getting a makeover at Boomerang with the all-new series Care Bears: Unlock the Magic.

The premium subscription streaming service announced today will introduce the popular ’80s fixture to a new generation with a 2D animated series from Cloudco Entertainment. The initial order includes 48 11-minute regular episodes, two 22-minute specials and 20 shorts that will have a special comedic focus on individual bears.

The new series will give the bears a new look, but still pay homage to iconic details children of the ’80s remember including “the Care Bear Stare.” In addition, Care Bears: Unlock the Magic sends the Care Bears on the road for the first time, exploring wonderful, never-before-seen areas surrounding Care-a-lot called “The Silver Lining.” And as a result, the bears will get to meet new creatures and employ their powers and wits like never before.

The new series will also introduce a new character named Dibble, who is the team’s newest pet and companion. She communicates through limited words, coos, and sounds. She’s difficult to understand what she is saying, but it is clear what she is feeling.

Boomerang and Cloudco will offer fans several exciting opportunities to engage and share the Care Bears magic. Beginning this month, Boomerang social channels will reveal the new look of the “lead” Unlock the Magic characters, offer social moments to show their fandom and shine a light on the lovable, huggable Care Bear life. Additionally, Boomerang will showcase select Care Bears: Unlock the Magic episodes for a limited time in the months following the yet-to-be-announced premiere.