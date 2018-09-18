Higher. Further. Faster. The first teaser trailer for Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel, the hugely anticipated female-led MCU entry has dropped. Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races, and she finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom. The film is set for domestic release on March 8, 2019 with overseas rollout beginning two days earlier on March 6. Check out the trailer above.

Captain Marvel takes place in the 90s — note the Blockbuster Video store in the teaser’s first frames — a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the first MCU film fronted by a woman, and boss Kevin Feige recently called her “more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far.” Danvers is an Air Force pilot who debuted in the comics in 1968 as a human companion to the original Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell). When her DNA was fused with that of an alien during an accident, the resulting alteration imbued her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight.

Danvers popped up in the last scene of Avengers: Infinity War, called upon by Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury who looms large over the trailer above. Captain Marvel also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, Annette Bening and Clark Gregg. Law is the leader of Starforce, the elite Kree military team. Mendelsohn is Talos, head of the opposing green-skinned extraterrestrial humanoid Skrulls. Chan is Minn-Erva, a Kree geneticist and spy who has powers similar to Marvel/Danvers, per the comics-verse.

Larson was on Good Morning America from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in DC today to help launch the trailer.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck direct Captain Marvel from a script by a writing team that includes Boden and Fleck as well as Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Kevin Feige is producer. Exec producers are Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee.

The movie will mark the penultimate installment of MCU’s Phase 3 which concludes with Anthony and Joe Russo’s untitled Avengers follow-up to Infinity War next May.