In a competitive situation, NBC has bought for development Capital, a drama series from Carol Mendelsohn Productions,Julie Anne Robinson’s CannyLads Productions and Universal TV where both companies are based.

Written by Sean Finegan, Capital centers on Special Agent Joanna Ward who heads up an elite Washington, D.C., unit that catches the world’s most dangerous criminals because she knows that all high-stakes crimes have one thing in common. Money. Someone’s paying for it and someone’s profiting from it. But when her partner gets killed and her team comes under attack, Jo must form an unholy alliance with her arch-enemy: a money launderer-extraordinaire who’s on the run from his most dangerous client.

Finegan executive produces alongside Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz via Carol Mendelsohn Prods and Julie Anne Robinson via her CannyLads Productions. CannyLads’ head of development Kelly Pancho is a producer.

This is the second sale at NBC so far this season for prolific producer-director Robinson who also has a political murder mystery drama written/exec produced by The Art of More creator Chuck Rose. Robinson, who executive produces the upcoming NBC comedy series I Feel Bad, is repped by CAA.

This marks the first official sale for Carol Mendelsohn Prods. (Game of Silence) since the company recently inked an overall deal at Uni TV following a stint at Sony TV. Former long-time CSI showrunner Mendelsohn is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer. Weitz is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Finegan previously sold drama pitch Unidentified to NBC two years ago and recently sold sci-fi feature pitch Reset to Paramount. He is repped by Verve, Madhouse and Morris Yorn.