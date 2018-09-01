The infamous bartender’s cry – “You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here” – may now come at 4 AM rather than 2 AM, if California Gov. Jerry Brown signs a bill passed by the state legislature late last week.

Bars in cities that would have their hours of service pushed back include Los Angeles and West Hollywood, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento. The bill now goes to Brown for signature into law.

“It is a really overdue bill,” said Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat who introduced Senate Bill 905. “California right now has a one-size fits all approach to last call where every bar and night club and restaurant in the state has to stop serving at 2 a.m., whether you’re in downtown LA or in rural area. It makes sense to give our local communities some flexibility.”