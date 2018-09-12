CAA China has named Wei Hao to become co-head of its Motion Picture Group alongside Daniel Manwaring. A veteran of the Chinese film industry, Hao joins from China Kingway Group, a leading talent management and consulting company she co-founded. Hao will focus on driving the agency’s Chinese-language original content growth strategy and further enhancing in-market and cross-border opportunities for Chinese talent. She will be based in Beijing.

Over the past two decades, Hao has represented such award-winning talent as Tongsheng Han, Xuebing Wang, Qinqin Jiang, Ting Mei and Tao Yin, as well as Oscar winner Tim Yip. She has also served as an executive producer of Love Is Not Blind, and Mr. No Problem, latter of which won two Golden Horse Awards and was honored with the Award for Best Artistic Contribution at the Tokyo International Film Festival. Hao will remain a board member of China Kingway Group.

CAA China CEO Mary Gu said the agency was “excited that Wei is joining CAA China. By building on the success of what Daniel and the team have already established, we are confident that her experience, knowledge and expertise will lead us to an even stronger position in the market.”

Said Hao: “CAA has built a tremendously successful film business in China and, in doing so, set an industry standard. The Chinese entertainment marketplace is more robust than ever, and I am excited by the opportunity to combine my in-market experience with CAA’s global reach and resources to help scale our business and maximize opportunities for talent across multiple platforms.”

CAA opened its Beijing office 13 years ago, and clients include Zhang Yimou, Jackie Chan, Chen Kaige, Lin Chi-ling, Tang Wei, Daniel Wu and Donnie Yen. It launched CAA China last year to grow in the areas of talent, media finance department, brand advisory services and developing campaigns and partnerships in musicians’ tours in the Middle Kingdom. Most recently, the agency’s Momentum Sports merged into CAA China, expanding its sports offering throughout Asia.