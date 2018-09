CAA has promoted Benji Bar-David and Andrew Tsoules from trainee to agents in the Motion Picture division, two of four promotions at the agency announced Monday.

In other promotions, Jordan Gropper has been elevated to agent in CAA Sports’ Basketball division, and Jake Krantz to Executive in CAA Brand Consulting.

Bar-David and Tsoules are based in the Los Angeles, while Gropper and Krantz are in New York.