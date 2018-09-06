Refresh for updates Hollywood remembered Burt Reynolds today, with Arnold Schwarzenegger praising the Deliverance actor as one of his heroes and a “trailblazer,” and actor Michael Chiklis attributing his own career at least in part to Reynolds.

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes,” tweeted Schwarzenegger. “He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me.”

Reynolds’ Boogie Nights co-star Mark Wahlberg tweeted, “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend.”

John Boorman, who directed Reynolds in Deliverance, shared an anecdote with Deadline (read it below), calling the actor “brilliant and fearless, and always funny.”

“He was one of a kind,” tweeted Chiklis. “A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly…”

Reynolds died today in Jupiter, Florida. He was 82.

Reynolds died today in Jupiter, Florida. He was 82.

John Boorman, director, Deliverance:

When we finished Deliverance, Burt said to me “I was in this film under false pretenses.”
“Why?” I asked.
“Because I cant act, I was just faking it!”
“Well, you had me fooled.”
Burt was brilliant and fearless, and always funny.

A legend.

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds

💔

