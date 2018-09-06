Refresh for updates Hollywood remembered Burt Reynolds today, with Arnold Schwarzenegger praising the Deliverance actor as one of his heroes and a “trailblazer,” and actor Michael Chiklis attributing his own career at least in part to Reynolds.

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes,” tweeted Schwarzenegger. “He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me.”

Reynolds’ Boogie Nights co-star Mark Wahlberg tweeted, “Rest in peace to a legend and a friend.”

John Boorman, who directed Reynolds in Deliverance, shared an anecdote with Deadline (read it below), calling the actor “brilliant and fearless, and always funny.”

“He was one of a kind,” tweeted Chiklis. “A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly…”

Reynolds died today in Jupiter, Florida. He was 82.

John Boorman, director, Deliverance:

When we finished Deliverance, Burt said to me “I was in this film under false pretenses.”

“Why?” I asked.

“Because I cant act, I was just faking it!”

“Well, you had me fooled.”

Burt was brilliant and fearless, and always funny.

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

I never met Burt Reynolds but only ever heatd the nicest things about him. RIP Burt — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow 🙏 — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now – love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

What a traumatic week. Now today. My good friend Bert Reynolds has passed away. Feeling super emotional right now. Long live The #Legend #Bandit #BurtReynolds you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/JcJZ5VmU1J — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Damn, R.I.P. Burt Reynolds — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds a few times in my childhood. He seemed like someone who took worldwide fame very lightly, which is the only sane response to that sort of thing. May his memory be a blessing to his family. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds has died at 82 years old.

Worked with him doing some voiceover work for Brawny paper towels years ago.

Very, very funny guy.

Didn’t get any bigger than Burt Reynolds in the 1970s.

Total Hollywood legend.

Godspeed #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/MLzqfP9VjY — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 6, 2018

A tribute to the great Burt Reynolds with me as a Brucie what a thrill to act with!! pic.twitter.com/gQ9qd6qD5O — Nick Turturro (@NickTurturro1) September 6, 2018

Not Burt Reynolds! This is too much. Give him back now!!!! — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018