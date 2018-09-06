CMT will celebrate the life of Hollywood icon Burt Reynolds with two days of encore screenings of the 2016 documentary The Bandit, which chronicles the relationship of Reynolds and his stunt double during the making of the hit film Smokey & The Bandit.

The Bandit will air on Friday, Sept. 7 at 8 PM and 10 PM EST, and on Saturday, September 8 at 12 EST, following the CMT Hot 20 Countdown. The network will also air the Reynolds’ film Without a Paddle on Friday immediately following the 10 PM documentary airing.

The Bandit was a documentary about Reynolds; his best friend, roommate, and stunt-double Hal Needham; and the making of their unlikely hit, Smokey & The Bandit. The film tells the story of the making of the film while tracing the vivid personal journeys of Reynolds and Needham, highlighting one of the most extraordinary relationships in Hollywood history.

Featuring new interviews with Reynolds, rare archive material – including footage from Reynold’s personal archive – as well as candid interviews with the now-deceased Needham, the documentary tells a story about loyalty, friendship, and creative risk.

Jesse Moss produces and directs. Amanda McBaine produces for Mile End Films. Jayson Dinsmore, Lewis Bogach and John Miller-Monzon executive produce for CMT.