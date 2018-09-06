Australia is not where you’d expect to find a mix of southern gothic, surrealism, pop art and the nouvelle vague but it’s all here in the trailer for Burning Kiss.

Devilworks has boarded the feature film and will start selling it at TIFF, ahead of its Australian premiere at the Monster Fest Travelling Sideshow in Perth.

The David Lynch-esque film centres around the unexpected arrival of a stranger who implicates a father and daughter into a crime, complicated their relationship. It stars Liam Graham (Hounds of Love) and Alyson Walker (Selfie From Hell) and was directed by newcomer Robbie Studsor

Samantha Richardson, President at Devilworks said, “We are thrilled to be onboard, Burning Kiss is an artistic, bold and down-right gritty tale, told through a colourful noir lens.”