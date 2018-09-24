Maybe Volkswagen axed the Beetle from its future a bit prematurely: The beloved little Bug gets a trunkful of love and visibility in this new trailer for Bumblebee, the next chapter in the Transformers series.

Set in the 1980s, director Travis Knight’s prequel entry stars Hailee Steinfeld as Charlie, just about to turn 18 and treating herself to a junkyard birthday gift of an old yellow VW Bug. When her new old junker shows its true self, its young owner tries to keep the secret identity from the world. Good luck with that.

Co-starring with Steinfeld are John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon and Stephen Schneider.

Travis Knight directs from a screenplay by Christina Hodson and Kelly Fremon Craig (story by Hodson). Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy and Michael Bay are producers. Exec producing are Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Mark Vahradian and Chris Brigham.

Paramount Pictures releases Bumblebee to theaters on December 21. Take a look at the trailer above and tell us what you think.