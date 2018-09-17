Bryan Singer looks to be getting a second chance in town close to a year after he was fired off 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody and his studio offices shut down, with the filmmaker in talks to direct Millennium’s Red Sonja remake.

Millennium has been trying to reboot the 1985 Arnold Schwarzenegger film for the past 10 years; at one point director Robert Rodriguez and then-girlfriend Rose McGowan were attached in 2008. The original made under $7 million at the box office.

Millennium’s Avi Lerner and Joe Gatta are producing.

Singer’s exit from Bohemian Rhapsody came after he apparently didn’t show up on set, and claimed that he asked Fox for time off to contend with a parent’s pressing health matter. His departure from Fox came at a time when he was sued by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman in December, who accused the director of raping him when he was a 17 year old in 2003.

Singer was replaced on Bohemian Rhapsody by Dexter Fletcher during its final weeks of shooting. Still, Singer received final directing credit and reportedly has been involved in editing the movie.

Singer was dropped by his agent WME this year, with his attorney David Feldman negotiating the Red Sonja deal. THR had the news on Singer and Red Sonja.