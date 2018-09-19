EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Greenwood is joining Warner Bros.’ Stephen King The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep in the role of Dr. John.

The description of Greenwood’s character is being kept under wraps.

Deadline exclusively broke the news about Doctor Sleep as well as its castings which Mike Flanagan wrote and is directing. Ewan McGregor stars as the grown up Danny Torrance, and the film also has Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe and Zahn McClarnon in key roles. Rebecca Ferguson plays Rose The Hat, the head of a cult that feeds on the “steam” created by young people who have a touch of the “shining” and her main target is Abra Stone. Back in August, we reported that young Broadway actress Kyliegh Curran landed the role of Abra Stone, a girl who has the gift of ‘The Shining’.

Flanagan rewrote Akiva Goldsman’s adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 novel that picks up the life of the Redrum kid when he is in his 40s and struggling with the same demons of anger and alcoholism that plagued his father. Trevor Macy and Jon Berg are producing.

Greenwood is repped by Gersh and Binder & Associates. The Canadian-born actor has an acting resume that spans 40-plus years with roles in Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness as Pike, the upcoming Sorry for Your Loss, Steven Spieberg’s The Post, and TV series Mad Men, John From Cincinnati, and The Resident.