NBC is adding five episodes to its original 13-episode order for praised cop comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, bringing the total to 18 episodes for the 2018-19 season.

Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere midseason on NBC.

NBC picked up the Andy Samberg-starring comedy following its cancellation by Fox last spring. The network, whose sister studio Universal TV produces the series, was one of the potential suitors for the comedy after its cancellation. NBC also was among the broadcast networks that bid for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pitch from creators Mike Schur and Dan Goor when it hit the marketplace in 2012 before the project landed at Fox in a very competitive situation.

NBC

Created by the Parks and Recreation duo of Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who are former college roommates, Brooklyn Nine-Nine centers on Peralta, played by Saturday Night Live alum Samberg, a screwball who happens to be a real good cop. His captain in the NYPD’s 99th Precinct is Raymond Holt, a seen-it-all and emotion-challenged captain played by Andre Braugher, who scored three consecutive Emmy noms for Supporting Actor from 2014-2016. Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker also star.

Michael Schur, Dan Goor, David Miner and Luke Del Tredici executive produce.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.