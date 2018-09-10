The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band’s Visit has recouped its $8.75 million capitalization, producers announced today.

“We are deeply grateful to the artists, collaborators and colleagues who have worked with us tirelessly to bring The Band’s Visit to Broadway,” said producers Orin Wolf, John Styles and John Hart. “It has brought us all such joy to see audiences connect with this story of strangers finding common ground through small acts of kindness.”

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, including for best musical, actor, actress, direction, book and score, The Band’s Visit began performances Oct. 7, 2017, at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre to universal critical raves and trophies. The production, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Itamar Moses, is tied with Hello, Dolly! and Billy Elliot in third place for most Tonys for a single show, behind The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11).

Based on the 2007 Israeli film, The Band’s Visit chronicles the arrival – by mistake – of Egypt’s Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra in Israel’s desert town Bet Hatikvah, where unexpected bonds are formed and poignant relationships set in motion.