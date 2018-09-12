The Affair‘s Ruth Wilson, Game of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal and Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell will join Glenda Jackson in Broadway’s upcoming King Lear – starring, as previously reported, Jackson in the title role.

The additional casting – which also includes Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O’Sullivan and John Douglas Thompson – was announced today by producer Scott Rudin.

Directed by Sam Gold and featuring an original score by Philip Glass, King Lear begins previews Thursday, February 28, 2019 and will open Thursday, April 4 at the Golden Theatre. The production will play a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, July 7.

Others in the cast include Sean Carvajal, Dion Johnstone, Russell Harvard and Matthew Maher, with additional casting to be announced.

Jackson gave a critically lauded 2016 portrayal of Lear at London’s The Old Vic, though the Broadway production will be entirely new, with a creative team that includes scenic design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Jane Cox, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Wilson will play Cordelia and the Fool. Best known to TV audiences for her performance as Alison Lockhart on Showtime’s The Affair (a character that came to a violent, shocking and controversial end earlier this summer), Wilson made her Broadway debut in 2015 opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Nick Payne’s Constellations. In London, she received Olivier Awards for Best Actress for Anna Christie opposite Jude Law, and Best Supporting Actress for A Streetcar Named Desire with Rachel Weisz, both at the Donmar Warehouse.

Houdyshell is cast as the Earl of Gloucester, and returns to Broadway from her Tony-nominated role in A Doll’s House, Part 2. She won the award for The Humans, and her extensive stage credits include Fish in the Dark, Romeo and Juliet, Follies, Wicked, Well and many others. Recent TV credits include The Good Fight and Quantico.

Pascal will be making his Broadway debut as Edmund, though his Off Broadway credits include Maple and Vine at Playwrights Horizons, Terence McNally’s Some Men at Second Stage and Shakespeare in the Park’s Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing. He played Oberyn Martel in the HBO’s Game of Thrones, and Javier Peña in the Netflix series Narcos. Films include If Beale Street Could Talk and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Marvel (Goneril) appeared on Broadway in Picnic and Other Desert Cities, among others, and had TV roles in House of Cards, Homeland and Nurse Jackie. O’Sullivan (Regan) will make her Broadway debut in King Lear, while Thompson (Earl of Kent) has appeared in such Broadway productions as Carousel and Jitney.