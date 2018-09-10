Bernhardt/Hamlet and The Nap braved the summer heat with Broadway previews last week as overall box office dropped about 8% to $29.5 million. Attendance for the 31 productions running during Week 15 (ending Sept. 9) was 249,078, about 85% of capacity.

In its second week of previews at American Airlines Theatre, Theresa Rebeck’s Bernhardt/Hamlet, starring the great Janet McTeer, took in $243,681 for seven performances, 45% of potential. Attendance of 4,301 was about 83% of capacity, with an average ticket going for $57. (Opening night is September 25).

The Nap, from English playwright Richard Bean and starring Ben Schnetzer and John Ellison Conlee, played its first six performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, grossing $106,016, a small 17% of potential, even with an average ticket price of $36. Attendance was 2,945, about 76% of capacity. The comedy thriller, directed by Daniel Sullivan, has some time to gain traction before its September 27 opening.

In the final week of its limited engagement, Straight White Men, starring Josh Charles, Armie Hammer and Paul Schneider, took in $382,324, 60% of potential. The Hayes Theatre was 96% full for the week, with tickets going for an average $86.

Springsteen on Broadway, now on hiatus until Sept. 26, played to its usual SRO crowds, grossing $1,932,670 and still far and away the priciest seat on Broadway at an average $510 per.

The Band’s Visit, which has recouped its $8.5 million capitalization, grossed $795,184 during Broadway’s Week 15, with attendance of 7,848 at 94% of capacity.

Gettin’ the Band Back Together, the critically rebuffed musical that never found a footing with audiences, will close September 16, chalking up just 30 previews and 40 regular performances. Last week at the Belasco showed why: A gross of $195,896 was a tiny 21% of potential, and attendance of 3,382 was 44% of capacity.

Head Over Heels kept struggling at the Hudson, with $215,899 repping just 24% of potential.

The week’s sellouts (or close enough at 98% capacity or more) were Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Springsteen On Broadway, The Book of Mormon and The Lion King.

Season to date, Broadway has taken in $546.5 million, 16% more than last year at this time. Attendance for the 15 weeks is 4.2 million, 91% of capacity and 3% more than last year.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.