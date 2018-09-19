Sen. Chuck Grassley, head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has rejected Democrats calls to delay Monday’s Must See TV hearing in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was scheduled to debate his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford, who claims Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teens and he was a football star at Georgetown Prep, is calling for an FBI investigation before she testifies before the committee, so as not to be walking into a made-for-TV he-said-she-said storyline.

“Horseradish,” Republican Grassley responded in so many words, in a letter released early this evening that rejects Dems’ call

Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

to delay. Grassley said he will not delay the made-up Monday deadline. The hearing in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process had been set for Thursday of this week, but got postponed to allow time to stage Kavanaugh/Ford Theatre.

Grassley has said he will not ask the FBI to investigate the allegations, as Ford has requested. The bureau does the background checks in these situations, he explained, as opposed to investigate attempted rape allegations.

‘We have no power to commandeer an Executive Branch agency into conducting our due diligence,” Grassley wrote. “The job of assessing and investigating a nominee’s qualifications in order to decide whether to consent to the nomination is ours, and ours alone.”

Democrats say Grassley is rushing the confirmation, and that he’s creating Anita Hill vs. Clarence Thomas Redux.

Here is maybe a good point to mention the midterm elections are around the corner, and Republicans are trying to hang on to control of the House and the Senate.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, said today he wants “to hear what she has to say,” “feels horrible for…the unfair process” Kavanaugh has been subjected to.

Trump, star of that infamous “grab ’em by the p**sy” Access Hollywood tape, assured reporters today he finds it “very hard for me to imagine that anything happened” between Kavanaugh and Ford, as she has claimed.

While Ford has moved herself and her family to an undisclosed location after getting death threats since word of her accusation got out, Kavanaugh, who accepted the committee’s invitation to testify, has been hanging out with White House experts, prepping for Monday’s drama. That said, it’s shaping up to be a soliloquy.