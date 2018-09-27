It’s been quite a week for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — and, by association, President Donald Trump and Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. And today is the culmination: a hearing in which Kavanaugh will answer accusations that he sexually assaulted multiple women in high school and college during the 1980s. Watch the livestream above.

Shutterstock

Co-starring in today’s must-see TV show is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who will testify that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a house party at Georgetown Prep when he was 17 and she was 15 — an incident during which she “thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me.” In here prepared opening remarks released Wednesday (read them here), Stanford professor Ford also said, “I believed he was going to rape me.” Kavanaugh also released his opening remarks Wednesday (read them here), in which he admits doing things in high school “that make me cringe now,” but he adds: “What I’ve been accused of is far more serious than juvenile misbehavior. I never did anything remotely resembling what Dr. Ford describes.”

Since Ford’s allegations became public, at least three and possibly four other women have come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. None of them will testify before the Senate panel today.