“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said in a statement released this afternoon by the White House.

“I don’t know who this is and this never happened,” Kavanaugh said of bombshell allegations released today by attorney Michael Avenatti on behalf of client Julie Swetnick.

A couple hours earlier, Avenatti tweeted the name and photo of the client making new allegations against the judge who hopes to land the lifetime gig on the country’s top court.

Among Swetnick’s allegations, she says that, at numerous parties in the D.C. area, she witnessed the high-school-aged Kavanaugh drink excessively and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls, including pressing against them without their consent and attempts to expose their private body parts.

In a statement released by Avenatti, Swetnick alleged that in 1981-82 she also became “aware of efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to ‘spike’ the ‘punch’ at house parties I attended with drugs and/or grain alcohol so as to cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say ‘No.’”

Swetnick said, in the document given to the Senate committee, she “witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to ‘target’ particular girls so they could be taken advantage of; it was usually a girl that was especially vulnerable because she was alone at the party or shy.”

Swetnick also claims in the statement she witnessed “efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.” She said she has a “firm recollection of boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. “These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh.”