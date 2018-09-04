There has been no shortage of protesters at Tuesday morning’s raucous hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. They include a group of women dressed in The Handmaid’s Tale costumes who silently stood outside the hearing room where Kavanaugh is testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate building on Capitol Hill (see photos above and below).

The hearing, which is expected to last four days, is surely to include an aggressive fight from Democrats on Kavanaugh’s position on Roe v. Wade, the 193 cast that first established abortion as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

There has has been much heated discussion of what Kavanaugh would do with the landmark case if confirmed to the High Court. Many supporters of Roe v. Wade feel the law is in imminent danger, displayed by the red robes and white hats worn by women in The Handmaid’s Tale.

The critically praised Margaret Atwood series is set in a near-future New England, in a totalitarian state which has overthrown the U.S. government, and explores themes of women in subjugation in a patriarchal society.