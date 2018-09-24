Brett Kavanaugh is taking to Fox News to do some warm-up work before Thursday’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee to address sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

If you guessed Kavanaugh will have his wife by his side during tonight’s 7 PM ET interview on Martha MacCallum’s The Story, go the head of the class.

Kavanaugh will address allegations of sexual assault/misconduct made by former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez, and by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who knew Kavanaugh during his Georgetown Prep days. Ramirez alleges Kavanaugh exposed himself and thrust his penis in her face at a dorm party when they were Yale undergrad students. Ford claims Kavanaugh attempted to remove her clothing, and covered her mouth so she could not scream, during a party at Georgetown Prep.

It’s unclear if Kavanaugh also will address tweets by Michael Avenatti, who says he represents a woman with “credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh” who is not either of the two above named women.

Plus, Montgomery County, Maryland authorities confirmed Monday to the Montgomery Sentinel that they are aware of yet another possible sexual assault complaint in that county against Kavanaugh. Montgomery County is where Georgetown Prep is located. Investigators elaborate, other than to say they are looking at allegations against Kavanaugh during his senior year in high school, based on an anonymous witness who came forward over the weekend.

That could bring to four the number of women who have made accusations against Kavanaugh.

During his Fox News interview, his wife, Ashley, will address the allegations her husband is facing. To be clear, Kavanaugh is in the running for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court and his wife does not get a vote.