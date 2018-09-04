The Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court got underway Tuesday, with Democrats protesting the process and at least one of the Republicans serving on the committee already having made up his mind.

“Judge Kavanaugh, I’m proud of you,” Sen. Orrin Hatch (R.-Utah) said during his opening remarks Tuesday,. “ I know how good you are. I know you deserve this position. I’m proud of the president for nominating you. And frankly, I wish you the best, because we’re going to confirm you.”

Hatch’s prepared statement was frequently interrupted by shouting protesters, who were dragged out of the hearing room. He also accused some of his Democratic colleagues on the committee of grandstanding to the TV cameras in the early going Tuesday. “We have folks who want to run for president, who want their moment in the spotlight, who want that coveted TV clip. Frankly, I wish we could drop all the nonsense.”

Democrats on the committee including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Sen. Cory Booker of Nw Jersey used the opening of several days of expected hearings to express dismay that more than 100,000 documents relating to Kavanaugh’s tenure as President George W. Bush’s staff secretary are being withheld from public scrutiny – and that the decision to keep those records secret had been made by a private attorney who currently represents several current and former Donald Trump administration officials involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

That attorney, William Burke, once Kavanaugh’s deputy in the Bush White House, currently represents Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist; Reince Priebus, former White House chief of staff; and Don McGahn, the White House counsel who is exiting after these confirmation hearings.

“What is being hidden, and why?” asked Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT). “Every White House record that we have received was hand-picked by your deputy in the Bush White House, a hyper-conflicted lawyer who represents half a dozen Trump administration officials who are under investigation by prosecutors in the Russian investigation. And this partisan lawyer has decided which of your records the Senate — but more importantly, the American people — get to see.”

Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R.-IA) called Leahy’s assertions “ridiculous,” saying that “the documents we have add up to more than we have for the last five Supreme Court nominees.”

Leahy also complained that only 4% of Kavanaugh’s White House records have been shared with the public and that only 7% have been shared with the committee. By contrast, he pointed out that during the 2010 confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, 99% of her records as President Bill Clinton’s associate White House counsel were made available to the public.

“Today, the Senate is not simply phoning in our vetting obligation, we’re discarding it,” he said. “It’s not only shameful, it’s a sham.”

Democrats have also expressed concerns about Kavanaugh’s stance on Roe v. Wade; his evolving views on the powers of the presidency; the three years he spent as an attorney working for Ken Starr during the investigation leading up to Clinton’s impeachment; and his role in the still-disputed election of 2000, in which he joined the Bush campaign’s successful efforts to stop the vote recounting in Florida and secure the presidency for Bush.

Three years later, Bush nominated Kavanaugh to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, on which he sits today.

Dick Durbin (D. IL) asked Kavanaugh to “step up” and ask that his confirmation be suspended until all of his records are release.