The woman who wrote a letter accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has gone public, speaking to the Washington Post and revealing her identity for the first time.

California Senator Dianne Feinstein had earlier claimed she was in possession of the woman’s letter, but refused to name the accuser or provide details. The late entrance of the letter to the Kavanaugh pre-confirmation hearings drew cries of foul play from Kavanaugh, who denied the allegations, and his supporters.

Now Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist living in northern California, has come forward publicly. She said of the alleged Kavanaugh assault, “I thought he might inadvertently kill me.”

At a high school house party, “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing,” Ford claimed, and said both Kavanaugh and a friend were extremely intoxicated during the incident, which happened when they were in high school.

Ford claimed she escaped Kavanaugh when his classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them and sent them tumbling. She ran from the room, locked herself in a bathroom, and then fled the house.

No one was told of the incident until 2012, when Ford and her husband went to couples therapy. Ford provided the WaPo portions of the therapist’s notes, which do not mention Kavanaugh’s name but say she was attacked by students “from an elitist boys’ school” who went on to become “highly respected and high-ranking members of society in Washington.”

The therapist notes say four boys were involved. Ford said the discrepancy was the therapist’s error, as there were four boys at the party, but only two in the room when she was allegedly assaulted.

Kavanaugh issued a statement last week on the matter. “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”