Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh now faces accusations of sexual misconduct from a second woman.

In a New Yorker report from Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, Deborah Ramirez, a classmate of Kavanaugh at Yale, said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a college dormitory party. The story dates to the 1983-1984 years, which would have been Kavanaugh’s freshman year at the university.

The report adds to the mounting pressure on Kavanaugh, who will be confronted at a Senate hearing on Thursday by Christine Blasey Ford, a high school classmate, with allegations that he attempted to sexually assault her at a party in the early 1980s.

This latest account claims Kavanaugh exposed himself at a college party where he and Ramirez were both drinking. Kavanaugh allegedly “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away.”

Four Democrat Senators were alerted to the allegation by a civil rights attorney. Ramirez claims that she consulted with an attorney and carefully reviewed her memories before coming forward on the alleged incident. She, too, is asking for an FBI investigation, as Blasey Ford has done.

Ramirez, age 53, studied sociology and psychology at Yale and later worked for an organization that supports victims of domestic violence. Ramirez was allegedly reluctant to talk, according to the New Yorker story, because her memories contained gaps because she had been drinking at the time of the alleged incident. She was reluctant to characterize Kavanaugh’s role in the incident with certainty, the New Yorker said, but then felt confident after reviewing her thoughts.

In a statement to the New Yorker, Kavanaugh wrote, “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

The story quotes Ramirez as stating, “I wasn’t going to touch a penis until I was married. I was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.” She claimed Kavanaugh laughed at her. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

The New Yorker has not confirmed with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party.

