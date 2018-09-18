EXCLUSIVE: Giancarlo Esposito, most recently known for his role as Gus Fring on AMC’s Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul, has landed a supporting role in Disney’s Stargirl feature along with Disney Channel star Karan Brar (Bunk’d), Darby Stanchfield (Scandal), and Maximiliano Hernandez (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). The film, which will be released on Disney’s forthcoming streaming platform, stars Grace VanderWaal as the titular character and Graham Verchere as Leo.

Julia Hart is directing the pic from a script written by Kristin Hahn. Based on Jerry Spinelli’s YA novel of the same title, the story follows Leo Borlock who, in a world where the spaces grow bigger even as they get smaller, meets Stargirl Caraway, a bright, authentic light who breaks through the sea of teenage confusion.

Esposito will play Archie, a Paleontologist who is a friend to Stargirl and Leo. Brar has been cast as Kevin, Leo’s best friend. Stanchfield is Gloria, Leo’s mom. Hernandez will play Mr. Rabineau, a teacher at the kids’ school.

Filming will begin this month in New Mexico. The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman are producing in association with Hahn’s Hahnscape Entertainment. Jordan Horowitz is the executive producer.

Esposito is repped by ICM, Thruline and attorney Darren Tratner; Brar by Paradigm; Stanchfield by Gersh; Hernandez by Pakula/King.