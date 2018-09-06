British digital content company Brave Bison has struck a landmark deal with Chinese conglomerate Tencent.

The deal will see Brave Bison, which is run by former Warner Bros TV Production UK Co-CEO Claire Hungate, will provide content to the company, giving it access to over 1.5B Chinese viewers.

Launching with six channels and over 25 videos on the platform across multiple genres from Supercars to Parkour, Brave Bison will regularly upload new content on Tencent’s platforms. Tencent owns WeChat, China’s leading messaging and social media service.

The deal is one of the first for a British company to provide content to a Chinese service.

Brave Bison has offices in London and Singapore and was formerly known as Rightster.

Claire Hungate, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Social video is consumed very differently in China, so we’re delighted Tencent looked to us as social video experts to work with western-based creators. We will ensure their videos are right for the platform and territory and most importantly deliver content to Tencent which will engage and entertain their audience. This deal further cements our APAC expansion strategy.”