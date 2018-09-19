Brandon Sklenar has been cast in Midway, the Roland Emmerich-helmed WWII drama starring Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid, and Nick Jonas. Wes Tooke wrote the script for the film, which is based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, considered to be the turning point in the war against Japan in WWII. Sklenar will play George ‘Tex’ Gay Jr., who was the sole survivor of the 30-aircrew that participated in the pivotal Battle of Midway. Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment and Harald Kloser are producing the pic, with Mark Gordon exec producing. The film will be released on Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on November 8, 2019. In addition to Midway, Sklenar has boarded the indie film Jonesin’, from director Scott Westby and writer Kevin Doree. Sklenar stars as country boy Deke Jones, who in a case of mistaken identity, gets abducted and finds himself stuck in the city, and way out of his depth, between two somewhat incompetent gangs. The film hails from Full Swing Productions and filming will start this month in Calgary. Sklenar, who appears in Annapurna’s Backseat with Christian Bale, Amir Naderi’s The Magic Lantern, and London Calling opposite Ron Perlman, Nicholas Braun, and Malcolm McDowell, is repped by ROAR and Clear Talent Group.

Buckner/Shutterstock

Tanner Beard has signed on for the indie film We Summon The Darkness, joining Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift, and Maddie Hasson. Marc Meyers is directing the film from a script by Alan Trezza. Set in the Midwest, the plot follows three friends who encounter three musicians and head off to one of the girls’ country home for an afterparty. A fun night of fun turns deadly as bodies begin to pile up, with each side thinking the other hides the killer. Beard will play Sheriff Dembrowski, a local Sheriff that is called to the house and at first what seems to be a calm night and just a routine call to the house, turns into the Sheriff getting caught in the middle of a deadly night. Robert Jones, James Harris, and Mark Lane are financing the pic under their The Fyzz banner, and producing the pic with Magna Entertainment, Kyle Tekiela and Jarod Einsohn of Common Enemy, Christian Armogida of Nightshade Entertainment, and Iconic Media One’s Thomas E van Dell. Beard is also part of the cast in the upcoming Riptide feature starring Val Kilmer, Michael Chiklis, and Clifton Collins Jr.