EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Channel is dropping the green flag on Brake Room, a new game show for gearheads that premieres at 11 PM Monday, October 1. Comic Nick Stevens hosts the series, which featured celebrity contestants trying to predict what happens in the craziest viral videos from the motor world. Check out a clip above.

Each episode pits two car fanatics against each other in a number of challenges where they use their background, judgment and motor knowledge to help them answer questions about viral clips of auto accidents, blunders and mishaps. The weekly winner is rewarded with what the network describes as “the alluring mystery box.”

Among the contestants buckling in for the ride are master car builder Jesse James, Deadliest Catch’s Sean Dwyer, Moonshiners’ Tim Smith and Josh Owens, and Jackass veteran Jason “Wee Man” Acuna.

Brake Room is produced by Magilla Entertainment. Its Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Kevin Allgood and PJ Morrison executive produce alongside Discovery’s Kyle Wheeler, Brian Peterson is the producer.