After Olivia Munn showed no fear in being vocal about having a scene with an actor who was registered sex offender removed from Shane Black’s reboot of The Predator, she admitted to feeling isolated by her castmates at the Toronto International Film Festival. Sterling K. Brown, who wasn’t at TIFF, has voiced his support for Munn and now actor Boyd Holbrook has come forward to show his support after admitting to being late to the conversation.

“I want to start by apologizing for this statement coming late in the current conversation. I do not take any of what has gone on lightly, and I want to speak from the most honest and genuine place possible,” said Holbrook in a statement obtained by Deadline. “I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly.”

“It is true that I pulled out of a small amount of press on Saturday, as this type of social commentary is new to me and given the nature of the originating crime, I felt further discussion could cause unwanted trauma and pain, neither of which I wanted to incite to the anonymous young woman,” he explained. “I now realize that my understanding of the situation was not the full picture and the last thing I want is for Olivia to ever feel abandoned or alone. We are in the midst of a very crucial and important time and it is imperative that we keep listening.”

The scene in question is with Munn and Steven Wilder Striegel, who previously served six months in jail in 2010 after pleading guilty to risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

The scene with Munn and Wilder has since been cut. Fox claimed it was unaware of his background and director Black apologized for the casting, saying he “chose to help a friend,” later claiming he was misled by Streigel’s characterization of his illegal actions.