Billy Lush (Kingdom) and Juliet Landau (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) are set for key recurring roles on the upcoming fifth season of Amazon’s Bosch.

Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

Lush will play Stones, a tough, cold-blooded criminal, heavily involved in the opioid trade. Landau will portray Rita Tedesco, a court reporter living with a secret.

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company. The series was developed for television by Eric Overmyer (Treme, The Wire) and is executive produced by Daniel Pyne (Backstabbing For Beginners, Fracture), Overmyer, Henrik Bastin (The 100 Code, American Odyssey), Pieter Jan Brugge (Heat, The Insider), John Mankiewicz, Connelly, Henrik Pabst, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson. Welliver also serves as Producer.

Lush’s television credits include guest starring roles on Shooter, Criminal Minds, Ray Donovan and Chicago PD, as well as recurring roles on Kingdom and Revolution. He’s repped by APA and JR Talent Group.

Landau is best known for her role as Drusilla on Joss Whedon’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer & spin-off Angel, as well as a starring role in Theodore Rex opposite Whoopi Goldberg and for co-starring in Tim Burton’s Ed Wood. Landau recently made her feature directorial debut in A Place Among the Dead, in which she also stars. Landau is repped by Henriksen Talent Management.