Screenwriter Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who’ve been aboard the 007 franchise as story writers since 1999’s The World Is Not Enough, are now turning their approved Bond 25 treatment into a script with the departure of Danny Boyle from the project.

This was to be expected after Boyle fell off. Purvis and Wade are reportedly taking elements from their treatment and Boyle’s script and working them into a new movie.

A search is still underway by Eon and MGM for a new director and Deadline has heard that such names as Edgar Wright, Yann Demange, and David Mackenzie’s names have been floated. The pic’s release date remains unchanged for Nov. 8 next year, however, many believe that will change once a new helmer emerges. Purvis and Wade wrote the screenplay for Die Another Day, the final Pierce Brosnan Bond, and have been the credited scribes throughout the Daniel Craig canon including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

The Daily Mail first reported the news about Purvis and Wade. MGM provided no comment on the Purvis and Wade news.